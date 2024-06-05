PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Earnings Results

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share.
PVH Stock Performance
PVH opened at $119.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PVH has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $141.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.50.
PVH Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.38%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on PVH
PVH announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About PVH
PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PVH
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- American Superconductor’s Earnings Surge, Future Growth Expected
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.