Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Issued By Capital One Financial

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Sunrun in a research note issued on Monday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now expects that the energy company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for Sunrun’s current full-year earnings is ($1.83) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RUN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

Sunrun Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,248 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $138,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,252,069 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alan Ferber purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $138,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,252,069 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 253,062 shares of company stock worth $3,057,349. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 579.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 220,605 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,728,000 after purchasing an additional 126,321 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

