Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Exact Sciences Co. Lowered by William Blair (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.07.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.95 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 328,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 207,623 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,254,000 after acquiring an additional 418,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 383.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 107,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 84,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at $69,544,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,498 shares of company stock worth $370,105. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

