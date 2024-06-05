Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Dover Co. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dover in a research note issued on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $9.10 per share.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $179.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $188.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.71 and its 200-day moving average is $163.78.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Dover by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

About Dover

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.