Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.92.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $369.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $353.15 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

