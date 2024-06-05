Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 973,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,136 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $10,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 25.24 and a current ratio of 25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

