Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,676 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of PTC Therapeutics worth $9,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTCT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 799.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 46,247 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 160.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 30,435 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 16.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.55. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $45.68.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $83,655.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,849 shares of company stock worth $888,907 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.