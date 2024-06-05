Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 25,103 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Exact Sciences worth $10,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 172.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 328,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 207,623 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,254,000 after acquiring an additional 418,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 383.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 107,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 84,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,498 shares of company stock valued at $370,105. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 3.1 %

Exact Sciences stock opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

