Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 5,131 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $441,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 490,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,174,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 367,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,271,000 after buying an additional 48,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS stock opened at $121.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.80 and a 200-day moving average of $114.92. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $131.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

