Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 8,640 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.19.

In other news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $149.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

