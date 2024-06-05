Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $105.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.94 and its 200 day moving average is $95.79. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.25 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.37.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

