Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Equinix by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Equinix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 52,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX opened at $764.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $762.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $805.71. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.80 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 76.70, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.81.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

