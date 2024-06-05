Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $10.42 Million Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Krystal Biotech worth $10,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 29.1% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.63.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $161.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.46. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.95 and a 1 year high of $189.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 452400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.76) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $4,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,550,882 shares in the company, valued at $265,138,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,550,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,138,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech Profile

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Further Reading

