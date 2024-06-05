Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $9.31 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,211 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,288,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,558,342 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $316,472,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $152,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

