Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $9.33 Million Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,575 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ IONS opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.82. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IONS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

