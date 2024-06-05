Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $9.43 Million Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,620 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,433 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Associated Banc worth $9,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $36,722,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after buying an additional 687,552 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 2,344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 709,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after buying an additional 680,161 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Associated Banc by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,826,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,461,000 after purchasing an additional 490,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASB opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.76.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 6.86%. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at $806,591.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

