Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $9.82 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,672 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Cadence Bank worth $9,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 228,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 952.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

NYSE:CADE opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $437.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CADE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

