Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,721 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $10,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in APA by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,862 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in APA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after purchasing an additional 626,460 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in APA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,815,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,701,000 after purchasing an additional 53,241 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in APA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,619,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,983,000 after purchasing an additional 88,061 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in APA by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,093,000 after purchasing an additional 345,192 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.90.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 3.24. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.61.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. APA’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

