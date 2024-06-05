Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 328,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,873 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $10,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after buying an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $47.48.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 45.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

NTLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

