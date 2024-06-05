Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $765,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 203,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $297.32 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $208.73 and a twelve month high of $302.42. The stock has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.19.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.