Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Vaxcyte worth $9,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCVX. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 67.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 68,904 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 12.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 5.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 3.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $70.94 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.28. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCVX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total transaction of $1,003,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,982,299.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total transaction of $1,003,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,982,299.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $599,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,174,968.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,000 shares of company stock worth $4,616,440. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vaxcyte

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.