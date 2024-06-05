Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $10.53 Million Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,529,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,856,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,876,000 after purchasing an additional 122,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,237,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,990,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $232.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.25 and a 12 month high of $509.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on MongoDB from $465.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.11.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $5,973,567.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,073 shares in the company, valued at $78,698,272.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 522,896 shares in the company, valued at $198,256,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $5,973,567.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,698,272.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

