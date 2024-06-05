Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 167,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 107,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 64,784 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,120.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CCEP. Argus upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

