Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,632 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $9,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 122,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkermes

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $292,717.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alkermes Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.47. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

