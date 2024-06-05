Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,859 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $10,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RARE. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3,182.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RARE. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.60. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.02.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 425.63% and a negative net margin of 138.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $620,481.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $620,481.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,388 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

