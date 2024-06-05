Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,134 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $9,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $75.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $92.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $428.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.27 million. Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $518,479.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,093 shares of company stock worth $19,103,353 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

