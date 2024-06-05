Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,051 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $234,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $1,750,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Zoetis by 4.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $171.88 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.68. The stock has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

