Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 11,836 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,836 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $10,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in PDD by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 109,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PDD by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 21,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of PDD by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 495,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,559,000 after purchasing an additional 45,823 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of PDD by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 283,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of PDD by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,442,000 after purchasing an additional 50,205 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

PDD Stock Down 0.7 %

PDD stock opened at $145.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.57. The firm has a market cap of $200.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. Equities analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

