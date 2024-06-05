Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 37,309 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,309 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $11,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $37,434,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $46,843,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 545.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,785,000 after acquiring an additional 832,940 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 665,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 419,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $8,264,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.62.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

