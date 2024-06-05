Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 45,322 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,322 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Blueprint Medicines worth $11,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period.

In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 4,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $523,848.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 4,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $523,848.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $190,515.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,162.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,532 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,749. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $101.89 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $111.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.32. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. The firm had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BPMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs raised Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.94.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

