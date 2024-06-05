Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 4,681 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $9,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OZK. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at about $677,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,215 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

OZK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

