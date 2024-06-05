Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 852 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 41.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.8% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 6.9% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.58.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $342.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.98 and a 200-day moving average of $327.38. The firm has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

