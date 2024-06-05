Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,090,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,353 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $10,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $216,382.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,252,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,257,226.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $216,382.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,252,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,257,226.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $26,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,312.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,966 shares of company stock worth $2,331,482 over the last ninety days. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

