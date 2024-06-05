Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Shares Gap Up to $54.24

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 54.24, but opened at 57.55. Reddit shares last traded at 56.62, with a volume of 634,324 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDDT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Reddit from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Reddit in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 56.20.

Reddit Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is 49.84.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -2.34 by -5.85. The firm had revenue of 243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 213.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Reddit

In other Reddit news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 97,965.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,114,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reddit news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 97,965.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,114,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 5,975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 413,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,361,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,277,487 shares of company stock valued at $46,396,065 in the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit during the first quarter worth $1,111,000.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

