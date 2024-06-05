Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Holdings Increased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 113.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,388 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 144,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 45,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.34.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

