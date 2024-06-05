Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading Up 11.9%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) was up 11.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.17. Approximately 447,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,159,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Several brokerages have commented on RLAY. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.66% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,282 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,936,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,082 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,970,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,240 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,789,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,317,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after acquiring an additional 447,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

