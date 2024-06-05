ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of ResMed worth $39,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 320.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 58,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,677 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,689,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD stock opened at $211.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.64. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $229.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $3,178,869.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,468 shares of company stock valued at $3,348,795 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

