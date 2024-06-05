Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 251.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,147,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 820,587 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.31% of Revance Therapeutics worth $10,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 351.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,815 shares in the company, valued at $694,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 9,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $47,179.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,666 shares in the company, valued at $971,036.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,089 shares of company stock worth $143,642. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $32.45.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $51.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.