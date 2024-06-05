Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.81 and last traded at $27.82. Approximately 21,963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 137,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.65 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 25.64%. Analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,198 shares in the company, valued at $10,274,025.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Riley Exploration Ho Bluescape sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $17,864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,521,767 shares in the company, valued at $115,395,493.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,274,025.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 106.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter worth approximately $383,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 30.9% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter worth approximately $999,000. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

