Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Position Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Roblox were worth $30,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,414,000 after buying an additional 10,025,779 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,043,000 after buying an additional 5,162,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Roblox by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after buying an additional 4,927,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,194,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Roblox by 123.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,267,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,634,000 after buying an additional 1,805,567 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $1,081,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,326.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,351 shares of company stock valued at $10,037,127. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.76.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

