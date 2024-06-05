Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,247,364 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 779,937 shares.The stock last traded at $5.96 and had previously closed at $5.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $656.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.67 million for the quarter. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

