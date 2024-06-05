Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.17 and last traded at $8.04. 332,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,721,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SANA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 24.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,155,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,089 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,656,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,563,000 after acquiring an additional 506,262 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 255.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,449,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,956,000 after acquiring an additional 101,434 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 19.0% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,380,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 380,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

