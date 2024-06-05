Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.23

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.23 and last traded at $36.17, with a volume of 17047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 306.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 301.6% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period.

About Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.