Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,884,000 after buying an additional 30,118 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,234,000 after buying an additional 237,905 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,857,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,125,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,333,000 after buying an additional 43,432 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,783,000 after buying an additional 779,722 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $61.97.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

