Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $134.65, but opened at $130.01. Science Applications International shares last traded at $126.12, with a volume of 50,579 shares changing hands.

The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 17.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.96 per share, for a total transaction of $377,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.96 per share, for a total transaction of $377,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,298.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,040,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 13.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,969,000 after buying an additional 328,426 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,082,000 after buying an additional 233,075 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,062,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $504,995,000 after acquiring an additional 194,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3,071.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 134,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after acquiring an additional 129,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.54 and a 200-day moving average of $129.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

