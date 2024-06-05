Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 283 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 122,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 90,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,035,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $91.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.50. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $77.68 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.