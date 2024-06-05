Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 1,101 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWW. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,903,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 12,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,979,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of EWW opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.36.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

