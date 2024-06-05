Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,204,000 after buying an additional 397,836 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after purchasing an additional 383,336 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,601,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,882,000 after purchasing an additional 343,004 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after purchasing an additional 46,130 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

