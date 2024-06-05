Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,609 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,701,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,298,000 after purchasing an additional 502,497 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,064,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,107,000. Valence8 US LP raised its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valence8 US LP now owns 170,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 91,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 291,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 76,714 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.20.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

