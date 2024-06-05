Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,564 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,585,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,037,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after buying an additional 334,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,004 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,328,000 after buying an additional 194,948 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 154.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after buying an additional 1,568,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,103,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,950,000 after buying an additional 359,801 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.27. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the mining company to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

